BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a California City woman whose remains were found 10 years after she went missing received a measure of closure Thursday after a jury returned a guilty verdict of first-degree murder against the man accused of killing her.

Jose Lara, 61, was convicted in the slaying of Desiree Thompson, whose skeletal remains were found buried in the backyard of a home where Lara had previously lived.

Lara faces life in prison at his June 16 sentencing. He was arrested last year after two men came forward and told police he had bragged about killing a woman years ago.

Investigators corroborated multiple details provided by the men and later searched the home where Lara had lived in 2012, prosecutor Christine Antonios said at trial. The FBI dug up the backyard and found the remains.

Deputy Public Defender Mark Stamper argued Thompson’s abusive ex-husband was the killer. He told the jury there had been a violent confrontation between Thompson and the ex-husband the morning of her disappearance; it involved a gun and police were called. The ex-husband left before officers arrived.

Following the altercation early Jan. 7, 2012, Thompson’s mother, Sheri Smith, arrived between 10 and 11 a.m. and talked with her daughter, who decided to spend the rest of the day with friends. Thompson later called her mother from a friend’s home around 8:30 p.m. and told her she was leaving for her apartment and would call her when she got in.

She never called. Police searched the area but couldn’t find her. Years passed.

Last year, on the 10th anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance, Smith, who frequently posted about Thompson on Facebook, shared another post asking for information. A man who knew Lara saw it and remembered that Lara years ago shared a story about killing a woman he randomly met and burying her in his backyard, Antonios said.

The description of Thompson was similar to how Lara described the woman he killed, said the man, who went with his father to tell police what they’d heard.

Authorities went to Lara’s prior home and used a device that picked up changes in the soil. They dug in that area and found Thompson’s remains. Lara was arrested in March of last year.