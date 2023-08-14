BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday found a man guilty of murder in the point-blank shooting death of a business associate in a dark alley in southwest Bakersfield.

Darnell Lucifer Pierce, 41, faces a life term in prison at sentencing. The jury also convicted him of weapons offenses and resisting arrest.

Following a weeks-long trial, jurors convicted Pierce, also listed in court records as “Lucifer Darnell Pierce,” in the Jan. 13, 2021, death of Mubarek Alnajar, 30, who was shot once in the face in an alley just west of a large apartment complex near Panama Lane and South H Street.

Pierce arranged a meeting that night in the alley, ambushed Alnajar and had a girlfriend unwittingly serve as his getaway driver, Supervising Deputy District Attorney Gina Pearl said during trial. Pierce, a convicted felon, was placed at the scene through his GPS ankle monitor, she said.

Text messages revealed Pierce believed Alnajar owed him money, Pearl said. The two men ran an illegal internet casino.

Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard argued other people were in the area at the time of the shooting. She accused the prosecution of going after “low-hanging” fruit in charging her client, a convicted felon, and criticized the police investigation, saying little effort was exerted to find witnesses and look into other potential suspects.

Pierce was previously tried for murder in 2007 and found not guilty. In that case, he was charged in the 1999 shooting death of 32-year-old Leslie Grace Ahart, whose body was found in the parking lot of Suburu School.

His attorney, Peter Kang, who now heads the Public Defender’s Office, argued Pierce’s DNA at the scene meant only that he engaged in a sex act with Ahart, not that he killed her.