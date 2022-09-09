BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who shot and killed his ex-wife and her brother in 2019 has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and faces life without parole at his sentencing next month.

Jurors on Friday also found Moris Gilmete, 41, guilty of recklessly evading a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. They reached the verdicts late Friday morning. Deliberations began Thursday afternoon.

Even Gilmete’s defense attorney conceded his client fired the fatal shots and would receive murder convictions, but he argued at trial for the lesser charge of second-degree murder, saying Gilmete was intoxicated and didn’t act with premeditation.

Prosecutor Hunter Starr had told the jury Gilmete repeatedly abused his ex-wife and committed the shooting when she called 911 after he pulled a gun. He noted Gilmete told police he fired the first shot accidentally then decided to shoot “everyone” because he was already in as much trouble as he could get in.

He thought about the consequence and continued to shoot anyway, Starr said.

Louise Abraham, 34, and Carlos Abraham, 20, were declared dead at the scene early Sept. 23, 2019, at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Union Avenue. Both were shot twice.

The shootings occurred after they spent hours drinking with neighbors. As the party broke up, Gilmete drew a gun, Starr said.

Louise Abraham, in a recording of a 911 call played repeatedly at trial, shouts, “You’re scaring me with that (expletive) gun.” Shots and screaming are then heard.

Gilmete was arrested after a chase that ended with him crashing a pickup when he drove from Union Avenue onto Highway 178 then the Oswell Street off-ramp, which was closed for construction, according to court documents and testimony.

The trial lasted a week.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 11.