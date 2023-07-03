BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted a man Thursday on two counts of battery on a correctional officer and battery by gassing a correctional officer, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Victor Williams, 41, was an inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi when he assaulted two correctional officers, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, when Williams went to obtain his daily medication at the institution he did not have his state-issued identification card on May 6, 2020, which is required by Department of Corrections policy.

Williams was approached by an officer who told him he needed to show his identification card when he was walking back to his cell.

Officials say Williams was agitated, he threatened the officer and spat at the officer’s torso and face.

Williams then charged toward the officer and punched his face, according to officials. When a responding officer arrived, Williams kicked the officer in the chest.

According to officials, Williams refused to comply with verbal orders and it took several officers to detain him.

In 2017, Williams was sentenced to nine years for assault with a deadly weapon and was denied parole in September 2022, according to officials. Williams was convicted of prior crimes in San Bernardino County in 2001.

Williams is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 1 and faces up to 10 additional years in prison for the latest convictions, according to the District Attorney’s Office.