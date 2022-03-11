BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found a man guilty of attempted murder for a brutal knife attack against his ex-girlfriend who suffered cuts and broken facial bones, prosecutors said.

Alejandro Ramirez Perez, 26, faces 13 years to life in prison at his April 25 sentencing hearing, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s office. He was also convicted of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and felony domestic violence.

Early Sept. 19, Perez drove to the ex’s home in Lamont and hid behind a parked car. When the woman arrived home, Perez ran up behind her and attacked her with a knife, prosecutors said.

She suffered serious injures, including damage to a lung, and her screams woke her roommates, prosecutors said. Perez ran and court records show he was booked into jail Oct. 1.