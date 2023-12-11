BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry over his neighbor’s barking dogs, Vincent Daniel Martinez entered an East Bakersfield yard and assaulted both animals with a knife, prosecutors said. One animal was so badly injured it had to be euthanized.

Last week, a Kern County jury found Martinez guilty of two counts of felony animal cruelty and two counts of vandalism. He faces eight years and eight months in prison at next month’s sentencing hearing, prosecutors said.

“The law holds a special place — prison — for career criminals who kill and mutilate defenseless dogs,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a release.

On the evening of April 9, 2022, Martinez, 38, stood next to his neighbor’s yard and told her she needed to keep her dogs quiet “or I’m going to do it for you,” according to the release. The dogs, Bella, 3, and Rosco, 8 months, were inside a fenced yard, prosecutors said.

The homeowner went back inside but later heard the dogs whimpering. She came out to find Bella had been stabbed and Rosco disemboweled, according to the release.

Responding deputies found Martinez minutes later with a bloody knife on him, prosecutors said.

Rosco was euthanized due the severity of his injuries. Bella survived but suffered lifelong complications, according to the release.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence the dogs left their yard.

Martinez has prior convictions for gun possession by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted robbery and recklessly evading a peace officer, court records show.