BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who barricaded himself inside his southwest Bakersfield home after firing a shot at another person was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail, according to court records.

Gregory Biggs, 61, will also be placed on two years’ probation, records show. He pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun. Three other felonies were dismissed.

No one was wounded in the Nov. 8, 2020, incident.

On that evening, police were called to a report of a shooting in which the gunman ran into an apartment in the 4700 block of Beechwood Street. Officers surrounded the apartment and Biggs was taken into custody three hours later, police said.