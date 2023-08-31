BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to stabbing a woman in the neck outside a motel has been sentenced to four years’ time served, according to court records.

Nicholas Imgrund was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, records show. An attempted murder charge was dismissed under the plea deal.

Arrested shortly after the incident on Feb. 2, 2021, Imgrund had racked up 1,880 days of custody credits between actual time served and good conduct credits, according to the Superior Court website.

Sheriff’s officials said Imgrund approached a woman from behind outside the Studio 6 Motel on Knudsen Drive and placed her in a chokehold. He then stabbed her in the neck before she managed to escape and run to the motel’s office, officials said, where 911 was called.

Imgrund, 42 at the time, was found in one of the motel’s rooms. Deputies took him into custody without incident.