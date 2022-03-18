BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to 10 years and five months in prison.

Wilfredo Medina-Perez, 34, a citizen of Sinaloa, Mexico who was living in Bakersfield, distributed 8,078 opioid pills containing fentanyl and a pound of pure meth to an undercover agent from December 2018 to November 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. He pleaded guilty in December.

Last week, Uriel Ivan Portillo, one of Medina’s runners, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for selling fentanyl pills, the release said. A customer, Rojelio Garcia, 49, of Bakersfield was sentenced to time served for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, the release said.