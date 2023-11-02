BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty in two cases within a month — one involving a stabbing, the other a shooting — was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years and eight months in prison, according to Superior Court records.

Jacob Matthew Leighty, 27, was found guilty on Aug. 25 of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault charges. Then on Sept. 12 he was convicted by another jury of attempted robbery and assault with a gun.

He got 20 years for the attempted voluntary manslaughter case and six years and eight months for the attempted robbery case, records show.

In the attempted voluntary manslaughter case, Leighty and his girlfriend in November of last year were at a friend’s apartment in Bakersfield when an acquaintance witnessed Leighty hit the girlfriend, prosecutors said.

The acquaintance confronted Leighty and they fought. Leighty stabbed him in the back, stomach and elbow, the stomach wound resulting in internal bleeding and requiring surgery, according to prosecutors.

In the other case, prosecutors said Leighty in December shot a man in the leg during a robbery attempt in Tehachapi. The victim suffered bone fractures and damage to an artery.