Man sentenced for police chase, trying to smuggle fentanyl into Kern County jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Luis Massie was already facing plenty of trouble after his arrest in a high-speed chase through north Bakersfield.

He made matters worse, prosecutors say, when he tried smuggling fentanyl into jail.

During booking, authorities found 6.43 grams of fentanyl on Massie, who admitted he didn’t notify police because he had previously snuck drugs into jail, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Massie, 30, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years and four months in prison. A jury last month found him guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle, recklessly evading a peace officer and bringing a controlled substance into jail, among other offenses.

Prosecutors say Massie twice entered a stolen vehicle, once on Nov. 19, 2020, and again on March 3.

In the second incident, he led police on a 2 1/2-mile chase in north Bakersfield during which he reached speeds of 75 mph, blew through several stop signs and ran a red light, prosecutors said.

Massie lost control of the vehicle and tried to run away but was taken into custody.