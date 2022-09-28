BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole.

Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according to prosecutors.

Guards conducting a routine cell check found Moreno hog-tied and his neck bound. He was unresponsive.

Moreno was rushed to Delano Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined he had been strangled.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A jury last month found Moreno guilty of first-degree murder and assault by an inmate serving a life term with force likely to result in great bodily injury.