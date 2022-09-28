BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole.
Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according to prosecutors.
Guards conducting a routine cell check found Moreno hog-tied and his neck bound. He was unresponsive.
Moreno was rushed to Delano Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined he had been strangled.
A jury last month found Moreno guilty of first-degree murder and assault by an inmate serving a life term with force likely to result in great bodily injury.