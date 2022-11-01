Armando Cruz listens as victim impact statements are read Tuesday during his sentencing hearing.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who raped and murdered 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after family of the victim told the court how he upended their lives.

Armando Cruz, 26, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder, rape and other charges filed in the killing of Patricia.

Patricia’s mother, Clara Alvarez, wrote a letter saying all she has of her daughter are memories. She sometimes tries to picture what Patricia would look like if still alive.

Cruz, whom Alvarez repeatedly referred to as a “monster,” deserves to spend the rest of his days in a cell.

Armando Cruz sits next to his attorneys, Deputy Public Defender Thomas Pope and Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard, as he’s sentenced to life without parole.

“This child murderer is a cruel and ugly sick-minded person who should never see the light of day ever again,” she wrote.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured Patricia getting into a white pickup late July 1, 2020 and conversations were found on her Instagram account between her and a man insisting she meet him or he would post inappropriate photos of her online.

That man, later identified as Cruz, was detained days later in Inglewood and described in detail how he killed the teen, according to court documents. He directed investigators to where he left her cellphone and the construction site where he dumped her body and set it on fire.

Patricia’s sister Vivianna Alatorre said the family was forced to have a closed casket funeral.

Patricia was her best friend, Vivianna Alatorre said. Losing her changed her outlook on life. Her family had to relocate and she’s afraid when she leaves the house, wondering if she, too, will be killed.

“Having a sibling murdered changed me deeply,” she said. “It changes your soul.”

Cruz possessed more than 600 images of child pornography, including 10 or more images of a minor under 12, court filings said.

