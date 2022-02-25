BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old man on Friday was sentenced to life without parole for a deadly drive-by shooting four years ago.

Trevon Lee Foreman, 26, was identified as the man who fired from the passenger window of a car that drove by a home on East 10th Street the afternoon of March 9, 2018, according to court filings. Ruben Antonio Garcia, 26, was struck and killed and two others were wounded.

Foreman in December was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and gun-related offenses.

Co-defendant Anthony Michael Gage was acquitted.