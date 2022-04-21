BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield gang member was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2019 shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Israel Chuca, 22, was found guilty in February of murder and attempted murder. He was on probation at the time of the shooting that killed Carlos Ramiro Venegas, 40.

Chuca told investigators he confronted and shot the men Aug. 2, 2019 on Barlow Street after they made gang hand gestures, according to court documents. DNA collected from a spent .380 caliber shell casing found at the scene matched Chuca’s, reports say, leading to his arrest.

Video surveillance from the scene showed a man getting out of an SUV and firing multiple times, the documents say.

Chuca admitted to being a member of the Colonia Bakers street gang.