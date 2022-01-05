Man gets life term in kidnapping, sexual assault of Uber driver in Bakersfield

Adrion Smart

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — His advances rejected, Adrion Smart pulled a gun on his Uber driver, sexually assaulted him then beat him with the weapon when the driver tried to escape, prosecutors said.

Smart, 36, was sentenced Wednesday to 54 years to life in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping, sexual assault and other offenses, according to the Superior Court website.

Following the Jan. 1, 2021 assault, prosecutors said, Smart threw the driver from the vehicle and took his wallet and phone. Police found Smart driving the vehicle two hours later and followed him on a seven-mile chase that ended with Smart crashing.

DNA evidence linked him to the crime, prosecutors said.

