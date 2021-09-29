Man gets life term for shooting ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend has been sentenced to a life term in prison.

Rey Ramos Falcon, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to 64 years to life, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Ramos Falcon arrived early Nov. 22, 2018, at his former girlfriend’s house, tripping a motion detector alarm that woke her and her current boyfriend. They went outside and saw Ramos Falcon standing nearby.

He said, “What’s up,” then pointed a gun and fired four shots, striking the couple, according to prosecutors. They retreated inside and called 911.

The couple survived, and Ramos Falcon was arrested the next day.

A jury last month convicted him of two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person, among other charges.