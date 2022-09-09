BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of firing shots that wounded a man outside a Shafter home has been sentenced to 44 years and four months in prison.

Sergio Acosta Jr., 26, was sentenced Friday on charges including attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to court records. A jury convicted him in June.

On the evening of Oct. 17, 2020, Acosta and another member of a Shafter-based gang approached a man washing a car outside his home. Acosta pulled a gun and fired six rounds, according to prosecutors.

Shots hit the man in the lower back and left leg. One round entered the home and damaged a bathtub.

Shafter police searched Acosta’s home in December 2020. The investigation connected Acosta to the shooting and he admitted targeting the victim at the gang’s direction, prosecutors said.