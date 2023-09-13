BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Rodrigo Munoz Perez pulled a 13-year-old girl into an alley and raped her, he not only physically violated her, he stole the sense of security she’d previously known.

She used to be trusting and confident, the victim, now a young woman, told the court Wednesday. Following the 2014 assault, plagued by nightmares, she couldn’t walk to school or be in public places without feeling nervous and fearful.

Almost 10 years have passed. In that time, the woman said, Perez, convicted of raping her and of an unrelated attempted sex assault in Contra Costa County, likely attacked others.

She asked the judge to make sure he never has a chance to harm someone else.

Shortly afterward, Judge Charles R. Brehmer told the woman “this absolutely should not have happened to you,” and rejected a plea for leniency by the defense.

He then sentenced Perez to 113 years and eight months to life in prison.

In June, Perez, 57, pleaded no contest to all charges filed against him in the rape of the girl and the attempted rape in Contra Costa County.

Perez apologized in court, becoming emotional as he told the woman he knew how she felt because he was also abused as a child. He said he was using drugs when he assaulted her, but added that’s no excuse.

Deputy Public Defender T. Alan Rogers asked the court to consider a prison term of 57 years to life, but Brehmer found the higher term appropriate.

The judge said he found Perez’s apology to be sincere. Nevertheless, he said, it doesn’t change what he did.

On Aug. 1, 2014, the teen was walking to school down 8th Avenue between High and Main streets when Perez grabbed her from behind and pulled her into an alley, according to court documents in which she provided investigators with a narrative of the assault. He forced her to a spot between two buildings, covered her mouth, bound her hands and positioned a piece of cardboard to conceal their location.

After raping her, Perez told her to count to 100 before leaving, documents said. He said if she told anyone what happened he would kill her family, according to the reports.

The girl sought help and police were called. They located the crime scene at the west end of a narrow walkway between an apartment complex and a furniture business, documents said. A piece of cardboard, wire, a blue bandana, gloves and a couple quarters were seized.

Surveillance video taken from a nearby business showed a man wearing sunglasses, a plaid red shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a black backpack force the girl into the alley, according to the documents. The man walks back out a few minutes later and heads south. The girl leaves soon after.

The case went cold until February of last year, when Perez’s DNA was uploaded to a national database following his arrest in Contra Costa County and matched that of a sample taken from the 2014 crime scene, according to the documents.

The Mercury News reported a woman was driving her child to school in November 2021 when Perez emerged from the backseat, hit her with a replica gun, attempted to restrain her with duct tape and threatened to rape her. The woman scratched and bit Perez, pleading with him to stop. He backed down and warned her not to report what happened, according to the paper.

The woman recognized Perez, having previously met him, and reported the incident to authorities. Law enforcement set up calls and text messages between the two in which Perez claimed he did nothing wrong but acknowledged the woman bit him, the paper reported.

Police searched his home and found a replica handgun and black duct tape, according to the paper.