BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to multiple child sex charges has been sentenced to 65 years to life in prison.

Phillip McKay Grandson, 26, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest last month to three of 10 felony charges filed against him, according to court records.

The charges alleged Grandson molested two girls who were 10 or younger. He was initially held on more than $8 million bail following his arrest in April of last year.