Man gets life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing girlfriend’s baby in Tehachapi

Tobin Phillips, center, sat between public defenders Mark Aguilar, left, and Thomas Pope as guilty verdicts were read at his trial in August. File image

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After agreeing to watch over his girlfriend’s children while she was at work, Tobin Phillips instead did the unthinkable. He assaulted and strangled her 8-month-old son.

On Friday, Phillips, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A jury in August found him guilty of murder with the special circumstance of torture and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death in the killing of Baron Brian Smith.

A statement from Baron’s mother read in court said she can’t forgive Phillips for taking her son from her. She said it has been a “long, draining journey” to get a resolution in the case, and she has endured sleepless nights and unending nightmares.

Attending the trial added to her pain.

“It was hard to come knowing there would be pictures of my sweet boy and graphic descriptions,” she said.

The mother said her young daughter talks about Baron constantly. They miss his infectious laugh, and the mother said she’ll never get to hear her son say, “I love you.”

Before imposing sentence, Judge John W. Lua said there are certain cases that leave people wondering how they could happen, especially those involving harm to a child.

“These are the types of crimes that are senseless crimes,” he said. The judge noted that even if a sentence of life without parole wasn’t mandated by law and he had discretion over Phillips’ punishment, he would sentence him to the same term.

Prosecutor Gina Pearl said Phillips tortured and killed Baron inside a Tehachapi apartment on Jan. 2, 2017. He shook the boy so hard the child’s head flopped back and forth and he suffered bleeding to his eyes, she said. Baron’s head hit a blunt object at least once, resulting in a large bruise.

Phillips followed the shaking by twisting the boy’s left nipple, Pearl said. He then strangled the child. It took between three to five minutes for Baron to die.

Mark Aguilar, one of two public defenders who represented Phillips, said at trial Baron’s death was an accident and Phillips accidentally smothered the boy. The attorney said Phillips spent more than an hour trying to revive the child before leaving the Cherry Lane apartment.

Police took Phillips into custody after he showed up bloodied with self-inflicted wounds at a nearby Fastrip. He admitted killing Baron to a doctor who treated him before he was booked into jail, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Phillips told investigators he was frustrated over having to continually watch the children. Baron screamed and cried nonstop in the days before his death, he said.

At the time of the killing, Phillips was supposed to be in Washington state awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting his 21-day-old daughter he had with his then-fiancee. He and that woman broke up, and he moved in with Baron’s mother weeks after the alleged assault of his daughter.

Baron’s mother told investigators Phillips was a childhood friend with whom she reconnected. She said she never witnessed him abuse her children during the brief time they were together.