BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who fired shots from an AR-15 rifle at neighbors who confronted him over excessive speeding, killing one of them, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

Juan Pablo Gonzalez-Ambriz, 29, received a total term of 71 years to life, plus 60 years, according to court officials. A jury last month convicted him of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder with an assault weapon and other charges.

On April 26, 2020, several neighbors confronted Gonzalez-Ambriz at his home on Fuller Drive in Lamont, prosecutors said. As they drove away in an SUV, Gonzalez-Ambriz fired four shots, hitting Anthony Moreno, 19.

Moreno was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies found Ambriz in his front yard and arrested him. They found a loaded AR-15 in his house, according to prosecutors.