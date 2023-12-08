BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old man who shot at police during a foot chase in southwest Bakersfield was sentenced Thursday to decades behind bars.

Alejandro Eliuth Chagoya received a total prison term of 61 years and eight months, according to Superior Court records. He was found guilty earlier this year of robbery and multiple counts of assault with a gun on a peace officer.

The events leading to the November 2020 shooting began when officers received a call from a resident on White Lane who said an intruder was in their home, according to Bakersfield Police Department. Officers arrived and heard an altercation coming from inside.

They tried to force entry and were met by the caller, who said the intruder escaped out the back.

As officers chased the intruder — later identified as Chagoya — he fired at them, police said. Police returned fire, wounding him. Chagoya had a bandage on his hand at his first court appearance.