BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Found guilty of wounding a man in a gang-related shooting last year in central Bakersfield, a 31-year-old man has been sentenced to approximately that many years in prison.

Israel Quinonez received a prison term of 31 years and eight months on Wednesday after being found guilty of charges including two counts of attempted murder, court records show.

The shooting happened near Chester Avenue and 8th Street on July 9, 2022.

Surveillance video captured Quinonez brandish a gun at two people and fire two rounds, hitting a man in his right thigh, prosecutors said. The other person ran while the wounded man tried to hide behind a parked vehicle.

Quinonez approached him, but left when he heard witnesses calling 911, according to prosecutors. Investigators identified Quinonez as the shooter and arrested him the next month.