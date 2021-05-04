Man gets decade in prison for using knife to hold girlfriend against her will

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 10-year prison term Tuesday for brandishing a knife at his girlfriend as he held her against her will while driving at high speeds from Taft to Bakersfield.

Jason Quigley, 35, was found guilty in March of false imprisonment, felony domestic violence and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge. At the sentencing hearing, Judge Brian M. McNamara noted Quigley had multiple prior convictions and was on probation at the time he assaulted his girlfriend.

Quigley was possibly on drugs and became paranoid that a black SUV was following him and his girlfriend as they drove from Taft to Bakersfield in June, prosecutors said. He pulled a knife on his girlfriend and told her to “call them off” before punching her.

The girlfriend tried to jump out of the car but Quigley grabbed her hair to stop her, according to prosecutors. She escaped and ran to a nearby store after Quigley stopped, and police found her hiding inside a bathroom in a business on East Truxtun Avenue.

Police arrested Quigley later that night after he went back to his girlfriend’s home in Taft. Her family held him at gunpoint until officers arrived. He had two pipes used for smoking methamphetamine and two folding knives on him when arrested, prosecutors said.