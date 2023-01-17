BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl was sentenced Tuesday to 86 years to life in prison.

Muhammad Abid Sharif, 55, was convicted last month of 13 felonies related to sexual abuse of a child, according to court records.

In 2017, the teen victim and her mother arrived in the U.S. from Pakistan to live with Sharif, according to a release from the Kern County District Attorney’s office. Sharif began showing the girl pornographic videos and soon after started to sexually abuse her, using threats to force her to comply, prosecutors said. The abuse was reported in 2020 and Sharif was arrested following an investigation by Bakersfield police.