BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of fatally shooting another man and wounding a woman near Stramler Park was sentenced Thursday to 82 years to life in prison.

Daniel Lopez-Santiago, 22, was convicted in February of first-degree murder and attempted murder. The jury failed to reach a verdict against co-defendant Alfredo Naranjo, 24, whose retrial is scheduled to begin next month.

The two were arrested in the Dec. 15, 2020, shooting that killed Gregory Sean Aguilar, 31.

According to court filings, a car approached Aguilar and a woman while they were walking and someone inside asked him to identify which gang he was from. Aguilar answered and the car left but returned a short time later as the couple stood at 38th Street and Chester Avenue. The front passenger got out and fired several shots, killing Aguilar and wounding the woman in the thigh and neck.

Surveillance footage captured the license plate of the car, and investigators learned it was registered in Palmdale, the documents say. Detectives found where the vehicle had last been serviced and obtained surveillance footage from the store.

A phone number provided to the store when the vehicle was serviced was associated with Lopez-Santiago, according to the filings. He was later identified as the shooter in a photo lineup, reports say.