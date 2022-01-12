Man gets 8 years on pimping charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A San Francisco man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison after pleading no contest to pimping a woman who was in Bakersfield.

Antonio Videau, 33, entered the no-contest plea in November and charges of human trafficking and pandering by procuring were dismissed, according to court records. He has total custody credits of 297 days since his arrest in August.

Police conducted a human trafficking investigation Aug. 17 regarding a woman who was currently in Bakersfield. The investigation led to Videau’s arrest the same day.