Man gets 8 years in screwdriver attack on BPD officer

William Blystone stands next to a public defender during his arraignment. File image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with stabbing a Bakersfield police officer in the face with a screwdriver was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, court records show.

William Blystone, 39, pleaded no contest in July to assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer. Eight other felonies, including attempted murder, were dismissed.

Officers contacted Blystone at Adventist Health on Aug. 17, 2019, after receiving a call he was possibly suicidal. As they spoke, Blystone stabbed an officer in the face with a screwdriver, inflicting an injury described as minor, police said.

In 2009, Blystone was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading no contest to assault with a firearm on a person, according to court records.