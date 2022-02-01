Man gets 8 years for setting fire to Oildale house after argument

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Oildale man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for setting his house on fire after an argument with a roommate.

A jury convicted Jesse Burnham in November of arson of an inhabited structure and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He had faced a maximum penalty of 14 years and four months.

The morning of Sept. 11, 2020, Burnham, 37, and the roommate argued over what the roommate said was Burnham’s loud and disrespectful behavior, prosecutors said. The roommate went back to sleep.

Hours later, a neighbor saw Burnham moving personal belongings outside. Burnham then walked to the side of the house where the roommate and his girlfriend were sleeping, poured gasoline on the wall and ignited it, according to prosecutors.

The roommate and girlfriend awoke and the roommate used water from a garden hose to douse the blaze.