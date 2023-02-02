BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who threw rocks from a Downtown Bakersfield pharmacy and held off police with a machete was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison.

Raymond Valenzuela, 45, was also ordered to pay restitution to Mercy Plaza Pharmacy and others.

Valenzuela was filmed by multiple cameras May 4 after making his way to the roof of the pharmacy on Eye Street. Police said he threatened officers while swinging a machete, and tossed rocks at passing vehicles.

The pharmacy was evacuated until Valenzuela’s arrest following a four-hour standoff. A judge in June ruled Valenzuela was incompetent to stand trial and criminal proceedings were suspended, but he was later restored to competency and pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon.