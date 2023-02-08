BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting a man in the back in Downtown Bakersfield, according to court records.

Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, was found guilty in December of attempted murder, assault with a gun and possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon. The attempted murder with a gun charge marked Rice’s third strike under the state’s “Three Strikes” sentencing law, which imposes harsher penalties for those with prior serious felony convictions.

Prosecutors said Rice and two others approached three people near the Hart Hotel on 19th Street on March 14, 2021. The three tried to walk away from Rice’s group when Rice drew a gun and fired several rounds, prosecutors said, hitting the victim in the back.