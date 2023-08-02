Police investigate a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning near the intersection of South H Street and Brundage Lane.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder for fatally shooting a man he challenged to a fight was sentenced Wednesday to 75 years to life in prison, according to court records.

Andrew Nehemiah Barraza, 38, was found guilty in May of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Just before midnight on March 10, 2020, Barraza argued with Javier Rodriguez Jr., 35, at the ampm store at the corner of Brundage Lane and South H Street, according to prosecutors. Barraza lured Rodriguez to the street after challenging him to a fist fight, prosecutors said, then fired three shots at him.

Struck in the chest, Rodriguez died at the scene. Barraza was arrested two-and-a-half weeks later.