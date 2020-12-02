Man gets 7 years in prison for DUI crash that injured several children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to driving under the influence in a crash that injured multiple children was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison.

Eduardo Luis Blanco pleaded no contest in October to a felony DUI-with-injury charge and prosecutors dismissed three other charges against him, according to court records.

On the night of Aug. 12, 2019, Blanco drove a maroon GMC Sierra east on Di Giorgio Road. The pickup drifted into the opposite lane and smashed into a westbound Dodge Charger.

Blanco, then 27, suffered a broken femur, according to the California Highway Patrol. A 3-year-old in the pickup suffered a broken arm and femur and cuts to her face. Three others in the vehicle — including a 9-year-old and 4-year-old — suffered minor injuries.

Three people in the Charger were also injured. A 9-month-old suffered bleeding on the brain, and the driver and a woman passenger each suffered broken bones and facial cuts, according to the CHP.

Blanco has a prior DUI conviction.