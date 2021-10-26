Man gets 7 years in domestic violence-related shooting at Motel 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to firing a gun at a Motel 6 in what police said was a domestic violence incident has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

James McGill, 32, pleaded no contest last month to assault with a firearm on a person. Seven other felonies, including possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, were dismissed under the plea agreement.

No one was injured during the incident.

McGill was also sentenced Monday in a separate case stemming from a month before the shooting. In that case, he pleaded no contest to making terroristic threats in exchange for the dismissal of felony spousal abuse, dissuading a witness and vandalism charges.

He received eight months.

The Sept. 10, 2020, shooting prompted an evacuation of the Motel 6 on Easton Drive and a response by the Bakersfield Police Department SWAT team. McGill fled before officers arrived.

Police located McGill that afternoon with an unregistered firearm in the area of Riverside Drive and Buck Owens Boulevard and took him into custody, the department said.