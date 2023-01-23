BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin around the country by using a national parcel service company, according to federal authorities.

Jose Rivas Jr., 27, and another man made at least 45 shipments between June 2016 and May 2018, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

Co-defendant Juan Pina, 24, was sentenced in 2019 to six years and six months in prison, according to the release.

Search warrants executed May 3, 2018, resulted in investigators finding 700 grams of cocaine in Pina’s vehicle and more than 2 pounds of heroin, 2 pounds of cocaine, 70 grams of meth, and four guns at his home, authorities said. They alleged Rivas directed Pina to pick up drugs and then ship them to addresses across the country for distribution.