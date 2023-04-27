BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in a deadly shooting in Ridgecrest was sentenced Thursday to seven years and four months in prison, according to court records.

Sidney Maiden, 33, pleaded no contest earlier this year to the manslaughter charge and possession of a gun by a felon in the death of 26-year-old Junior Enrique Galang.

Maiden was arrested in late January 2022 and charged with voluntary manslaughter, which was dismissed when he entered the no-contest plea.

According to sheriff’s officials, Galang was shot on Drummond Avenue near Strecker Street the morning of Jan. 17, 2022. He was taken to Ridgecrest Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.