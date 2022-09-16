BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 69 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a man during a robbery on New Year’s Eve 2020 in south Bakersfield.

Anthony Daniel was sentenced Thursday for killing Emmanuel Arechiga, 18. A witness reported Daniel fired after Arechiga gave up his belongings, according to police reports.

A jury in April convicted Daniel of first-degree murder, robbery, shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a gun.

According to a court filing, Arechiga’s girlfriend said the couple had gone to Morin Court to buy a gun from a 17-year-old but when they arrived the teen and Daniel robbed them at gunpoint. She said Arechiga didn’t resist and and held his hands up saying, “Don’t shoot, don’t shoot.”

The car rolled forward and Daniel fired through the rear driver’s side passenger window, hitting Arechiga in the back, prosecutors said in a news release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Daniel and the juvenile took a wallet off Arechiga’s lap and Arechiga’s girlfriend then drove to Wilson Park, where she called 911, according to prosecutors. Police and medical personnel arrived but Arechiga was declared dead at the scene.

Witness information and “extensive social media” evidence tied Daniel to the crime, according to the release.