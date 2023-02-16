BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member who at one point faced the possibility of life behind bars was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for fatally stabbing a Hells Angels affiliate at a Downtown Bakersfield bar.

Defense attorney H.A. Sala said afterward the outcome was “exceptionally favorable” to his client, Russell Vannoy, who had originally been charged with first-degree murder. A judge at a preliminary hearing dismissed the murder charge and ordered Vannoy held on voluntary manslaughter instead.

Vannoy, 63, pleaded no contest in December to voluntary manslaughter and participating in a street gang.

There was “compelling evidence,” including surveillance video footage, indicating Vannoy acted in self-defense when he stabbed Michael “Mikey Smash” Morales inside Guthrie’s Alley Cat on Feb. 16, 2019, Sala said. Morales, 32, was pronounced dead nearby.

The attorney said Morales swung a bar stool and had a handgun in his possession as he fought inside the Eye Street bar. He said the footage clearly shows the gun fall down and out of Morales’ pant leg.

Based on the footage, and testimony regarding Morales’ past behavior — including brandishing a gun on prior occasions — there was ample evidence to argue self-defense if the case went to trial, Sala said. Instead, a compromise was reached for the six-year term, despite Vannoy having three prior “strike” convictions.

“It’s remarkable, having three prior felony strikes, that they were all stricken in order to reach this result,” Sala said.

Vannoy is a member of the Devils Diciples (the gang intentionally misspells “Disciples”), a biker gang founded decades ago in California. At an earlier hearing, a detective testified the Devils Diciples and Hells Angels aren’t rivals.

In fact, Sala said, the Guthrie’s footage shows the president of the Bakersfield chapter of the Hells Angels shake hands with Vannoy before Morales enters and starts swinging.