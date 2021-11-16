Man gets 6 years in deadly Tupman stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who claimed he acted in self-defense when he stabbed two men — one fatally — was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.

Alan Oaks, 44, pleaded no contest last month to involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm in the death of 55-year-old Taft resident Danny Wayne Barham. Charges including first-degree murder were dismissed.

On Aug. 21, 2020, deputies dispatched to a house on Moose Street found two men suffering from multiple stab wounds, including one with injuries to his head, back and chest. One of the men said “Alan” stabbed him, according to court documents.

A woman told investigators she had dated Oaks about a month, and he had become increasingly hostile toward her. She said he called her that day and said he was coming over.

Fearing Oaks would become violent, the woman said she called a male friend and asked him to come over.

Oaks arrived before the friend got there. They went to a bedroom and argued, she told investigators.

When the friend arrived, Oaks slammed the bedroom door and drew a knife, the woman told investigators. She said she yelled then tried to run to the bathroom to escape through a window.

Oaks grabbed her in a headlock and told her he was going to use her as a shield, she told detectives.

Her friend and another man got the door open and one of them discharged a fire extinguisher into the room, the woman said. Then they fought.

Oaks said he believed the men were trying to kidnap him, according to the documents.