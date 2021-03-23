Man gets 6 years in child cruelty case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to child cruelty in a case where his 11-month-old son suffered bleeding on the brain was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.

Gerson Avalos, 28, pleaded no contest last month to willful cruelty to a child for the injuries suffered by the baby.

Sierra Castilleja, 22, the boy’s mother, had also faced child cruelty charges but was fatally shot earlier this year.

The child of Avalos and Castilleja became injured Nov. 8, 2019, after Avalos shook and threw the boy, according to police reports. The child hit his head on the couch and floor, reports said.

Doctors diagnosed the child as having a severe brain bleed, and found both fresh bruises and a number of bruises in the healing stage “suggesting ongoing abuse/torture,” investigators said in the reports.

The couple were originally charged with torture and attempted murder, but a judge dismissed those charges after finding they weren’t supported by the evidence.

On Jan. 10, Castilleja and Ramon Rodriguez Muro, 24, were fatally shot in the area of Custer Avenue and South H Street. No arrests have been made.