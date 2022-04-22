BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities say was intoxicated when he ran a red light and slammed into a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, injuring four people, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Abram Parra Pantoja pleaded no contest last month to DUI causing great bodily injury and hit-and-run causing injury.

Pantoja, 28, was driving a black 2004 Chevy Silverado north on Virginia Street approaching Niles Street early Aug. 28 as a deputy drove a marked patrol vehicle west on Niles, according to California Highway Patrol.

The Silverado ran a red light at the intersection, hit the patrol vehicle, struck a traffic pole then overturned, officers said. Pantoja ran but was identified as the driver and arrested days later, officers said.

The deputy suffered moderate injures, two women passengers in the Silverado suffered serious injuries and a man in the pickup had minor injuries, according to CHP.