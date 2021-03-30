Man gets 6-year prison term in daughter’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading no contest to child cruelty for failing to get medical treatment for his 19-month-old daughter, who died from a systemic infection.

Billy Ray Webb, 33, was sentenced Tuesday, two weeks after the child’s mother, Tashe Gregory, 23, was sentenced to six years after also pleading no contest to child cruelty.

The couple told police their daughter had been ill for about five days before the girl’s death in August 2018. An autopsy determined she died from a fractured rib that punctured an intestine, leading to a systemic infection.

“Both acknowledge the child had a fever and change in behavior, but did not seek medical care until the child had respiratory distress,” a detective wrote in the statement of probable cause.