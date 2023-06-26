BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of sexually abusing a girl over a period of years beginning when she was 6 has been sentenced to 52 years to life in prison.

Frank Delvon Rankin, 36, was sentenced Monday by Judge John Oglesby.

The abuse began in 2012 and continued until 2020 when the victim’s mother found evidence on Rankin’s phone, prosecutors said. Rankin was a family friend.

“The targeting of a child as young as 6 years old for sexual abuse exhibits a level of depravity that must be met with the harshest penalties available under the law,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release at the time of his May conviction . “Ensuring that child predators are not allowed to victimize others requires a life-in-prison sentence, which the law permits in these extreme circumstances.”