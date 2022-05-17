BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stole copper wire from farms and agricultural businesses in multiple counties, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Christopher Williams, 46, pleaded no contest last month to 17 felonies filed in connection with the thefts and leading Kern deputies on a wild chase through orchards before his March 10 arrest. He had faced a total of 48 felonies and five misdemeanors.

Williams admitted vandalizing water wells and pumping equipment to expose copper cables and strip the wire, court filings say. He took the wire to an illegal recycling operation for cash.

The filings listed 21 copper wire pumping unit thefts linked to Williams and his son, with damage estimated at $224,500. The son, 15, was not charged.