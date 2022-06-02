BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stabbed his mother to death with a homemade spear was sentenced Thursday to 41 years to life in prison, according to the Superior Court website.

Donte Issac, 31, was found guilty earlier this year of second-degree murder and child cruelty in the death of Stephanie Mylette Body, 53.

According to court documents, Issac admitted stabbing Body on Aug. 24, 2020, with a spear he fashioned by tying a butcher knife to a broomstick. He said he spent hours smoking methamphetamine beforehand.

Issac’s 4-year-old daughter barricaded herself inside a bedroom in an apartment on Coventry Drive, near Valley Plaza mall, while Issac hallucinated and killed his mother, documents said.

Afterward, Issac called 911 and reported he had been taken hostage but killed his captor. Officers arrived and found Body dead in a bedroom.

Police found a bloody knife nearby with cloth and wire wrapped around it, the documents said. In another room, officers located a broomstick with blood on it.