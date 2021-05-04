Man gets 40 years for human trafficking in case linked to Desert Star Motel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday following convictions on charges including human trafficking and pimping in a case with ties to the notorious Desert Star Motel, which was raided earlier this year.

Rayshoun Miller, 32, contacted a woman in February 2019 to work as a prostitute, according to prosecutors. He promised to take care of the woman’s 3-month-old child if she worked out of the motel on South Union Avenue. The woman agreed, prosecutors said, and gave her earnings to Miller.

The woman later returned to Fresno, where Miller beat her and refused to return her child, prosecutors said. She returned to the motel but shortly afterward decided to leave prostitution behind and told a friend what had happened.

The friend notified authorities and Miller was arrested. Authorities recovered the child at the home of Miller’s sister in Fresno, prosecutors said.

The Desert Star Motel has been the site of multiple human trafficking and prostitution arrests. Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a lengthy investigation that culminated in the arrests of the motel’s owner and others in January.