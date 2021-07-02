Man gets 4 years in death of 83-year-old man

Mario Avalos Jr. sits next to Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe during his sentencing Friday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of an 83-year-old man in 2019.

The prison term was imposed Friday by Superior Court Judge David Zulfa, who warned Mario Avalos Jr. he’ll likely find himself back in court if he doesn’t change his behavior.

Superior Court Judge David Zulfa speaks to Mario Avalos Jr. during Avalos’ sentencing hearing.

“I think you are very fortunate to have this opportunity,” Zulfa said. “I think this could have easily turned out much differently for you.”

Avalos, 24, had faced charges including first-degree murder and the possibility of life behind bars in the death of Ronald True. But jurors in three trials failed to reach a verdict, leading to last month’s plea agreement.

Prosecutors said Avalos injured True on July 16, 2019, at the older man’s Clark Avenue home in northwest Bakersfield. True died a week later.

True’s family said Avalos had been kicked out of his home and True allowed him to stay at a trailer on his property.

Avalos’ public defender, Lexi Blythe, had argued surveillance footage showed he was at a Fastrip at the time True was injured.

Held in jail for nearly two years, Avalos has custody credits for more than half his prison term.