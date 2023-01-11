Gary Clayton, left, and Anthony Felix were charged in connection with shootings at the Pelezzio Reception Venue. File image

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received three years in prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to two felonies in connection to a shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue.

Anthony Felix, 23, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon. He has prior convictions for stalking, gang participation and resisting arrest, court records show. Another gun charge and a gang charge were dismissed.

Police said Felix and Gary Clayton pulled guns during a May 22 altercation at the Downtown Bakersfield business and Clayton fired, wounding two men.

Clayton faces trial in March on charges including attempted murder. He has prior convictions for conspiracy, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of cocaine base for sale, according to court records.