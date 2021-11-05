Man gets 3 years in hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Marital issues prompted Jason Vera to drink a “small bottle” of brandy before getting behind the wheel March 5, he told police.

The 47-year-old admitted he “messed up” when he crashed into a motorcycle and left the scene, according to court documents.

Vera on Friday was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading no contest to DUI causing bodily, according to court records.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of California Avenue and A Street. Police said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

Early the following day, officers found a Dodge Ram with front-end damage matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the area of Wood Lane and South Real Road, according to the documents.

Vera, hearing law enforcement was looking for him, contacted police and said he was involved in the crash, documents said. Police arrested him at his home on Bianchi Way.

Vera told police he couldn’t clearly recall the particulars of the crash because he’d been drinking. He said he decided to go for a drive to “clear his head” about an hour after drinking the brandy.

After crashing, he drove away because he was scared, Vera told police. He said he parked the truck on Wood Lane then walked home.